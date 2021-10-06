Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Officials: Multiple Brian Laundrie sightings reported in North Carolina

North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they investigate a report he and Gabby Petito were fighting. Petito vanished last month and Laundrie is not talking with investigators. Image taken from body camera footage.(Moab City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (NBC) - Authorities in North Carolina have investigated multiple reported sightings of Brian Laundrie.

The 23-year-old is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, whose death was ruled a homicide.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says tipsters have reported a dozen sightings of Laundrie in the western part of the state near the Tennessee border since Thursday. Those reports include a 911 call by a man claiming he was 99.99% positive he spoke to Laundrie.

Investigators in North Carolina say they’ve followed up on every tip, “but all to no avail.”

Laundrie was last seen by his parents at their Florida home on September 14. His family said he had gone hiking in the Carlton Reserve but never returned.

An extensive search of that reserve also came up empty.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Sean Jolley, 22, of Petersburg was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault, shooting...
Police arrest suspect in September road rage shooting
Finding Brittany Williams: 7-year-old with AIDS still missing after 19 years

Latest News

Students will earn a token to choose a free book as a reward for meeting their reading goals...
Elementary school in Prince George County installs book vending machine
Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, which has nearly 900 elderly residents, was home to...
Black and low-income Virginians are disproportionately affected by nursing home understaffing
Tractor-trailer crash
Police: Driver charged in tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Some Greek organizations are making plans to welcome new members. That’s because VCU is giving...
Pause on VCU fraternity, sorority initiation to be lifted following student’s death