News to Know for Oct. 6: More school lunch, bus issues; Grants for flooding issues; Antibody treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Cloudy, Scattered Showers

Rain chance stays high today but dips tomorrow and Friday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, starting as soon as midday, lasting into evening.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Two Overnight Fires

Crews with the Richmond Fire Department responded to two fires overnight.

The first fire happened at 1200 Decatur Street between the second and third floor confined to the balcony. The building houses 20 special needs adults.

Richmond fire (NBC12)

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

The second fire occurred in the 1300 block of Minesfree Street inside a vacant apartment. According to crews, no one lived at the residence because it had caught on fire before.

RPS School Lunches

The Virginia Department of Education warned Richmond Public Schools it needed to take action regarding faulty school meals weeks ago.

The state said it even over-communicated with RPS to help the district fix some major problems, but the district didn’t respond initially.

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020. (Richmond Public Schools)

Now, the district is at risk of losing millions of dollars because it didn’t follow the necessary protocols that all school districts must follow if they participate in the National School Lunch Program.

Issues In Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie County Public Schools addresses issues with bus routes and school lunches.

The school district said in an update to parents, that the bus driver shortage is having a big impact on getting kids to and from school on time.

To help, school leaders have adjusted schedules to have middle and high school students dismissed a half-hour earlier. The district is urging families to use the ‘Versa-Trans My Stop’ app to track bus locations in real-time.

(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile, there could be changes to school lunch menus this week. The school district says they are dealing with delivery delays along with product shortages, specifically bottled water.

Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to school to fill up at the fountains.

Richmond Flood Grants

The city of Richmond is getting more than $1 million dollars in grants addressing flooding concerns.

The money will go toward the McGuire and Chapel Drive Drainage improvements project, as well as the Manchester and Shockoe Bottom neighborhoods.

(Credit: KALB)

These grants were the first to be awarded through the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

The governor and General Assembly established the fund in 2020 to help communities deal with the impacts of climate change, including floods.

Henrico Teacher Due In Court

Henrico middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student, and now, authorities are asking for other alleged victims to come forward.

Dean Lakey, 60, who taught at Short Pump Middle, is accused of rape, forcible sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a minor during the 2016-2017 school year.

Dean Lakey (Currituck County Sheriff's Office)

Lakey was arrested in Currituck County, North Carolina on Sept. 2. His status hearing on Tuesday was continued and rescheduled for Wednesday.

He is also out on bond.

AstraZeneca Antibody Treatment

AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease.

The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency authorization for COVID-19 prevention.

FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent COVID-19. (Source: CNN)

If authorized, the drug would likely be limited to people with compromised immune systems who don’t get sufficient protection from vaccination.

U of R Extends Mask Mandate

The University of Richmond announced it will be extending the mask mandate until Nov. 5.

There have been 61 COVID-19 cases reported at the university so far this semester.

Over the summer, U of R has mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all students and staff.

More than 97% of students and 93% of staff members are fully vaccinated.

VCU Study

A study by Virginia Commonwealth University found that people under the age of 40 are more likely to recover their COVID-19 related loss of taste and smell.

The study found that within six months, taste and smell usually return.

(Pixabay)

“Among 798 respondents to the ongoing COVID-19 smell and taste loss survey who had tested positive for COVID-19 and reported a loss of smell or taste, participants who were younger than 40 recovered their sense of smell at a higher rate than those older than 40,” a release said.

The study’s results were published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology.

Final Thought

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams - Eleanor Roosevelt

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.