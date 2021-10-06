Healthcare Pros
McAuliffe touts proposals to aid women in the workplace

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCLEAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Terry McAuliffe turned his attention to issues affecting women in the workforce on Tuesday.

During a virtual news conference, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor highlighted proposals he said will reduce barriers for women in the post-COVID economy.

“They’ve had issues about school’s closing and daycare facilities closing, and it’s affected many of those areas where women are most involved with,” McAulliffe said. “So it’s been really, really hard for many women out there in the workforce.”

McAuliffe said 5.4 million women lost their jobs during the pandemic, accounting for more than half of the total job loss.

The priorities he outlined include vaccine mandates to keep schools open and students safe, increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2024, expanding paid sick leave and family medical leave, making childcare more affordable and creating a loan fund to support small women-owned businesses.

“So I have a plan... about how we can rebuild this economy, build the COVID economy, but focus on supporting women in the workforce.”

The proposals aren’t new. McAuliffe has touted the major elements in previous plans. But he said his priorities will make it easier for women to land, and keep, good-paying jobs, and start their own small businesses.

The campaign of Republican Glenn Youngkin provided the following response:

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said “Terry McAuliffe stood by as his handpicked governor, Ralph Northam, kept Virginia’s economy locked down longer than most states, disproportionately impacting women. Terry McAuliffe’s plan for women in the workforce is to fire them if they don’t get the COVID vaccine, introduce the largest tax hike in Virginia history and tell parents they don’t have a say in their children’s education.”

