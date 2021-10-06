Healthcare Pros
Hospitals battling the COVID-19 surge sought state help for weeks. They haven’t gotten it.

Internal emails show Northam administration won’t reinstate previous emergency waivers
Health care workers with the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke wear enhanced personal protective...
By KATE MASTERS
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In mid-August, as the delta variant was surging across Virginia, hospitals reached out to Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration for help.

“This rise in infections is once again placing significant stress on general hospitals and nursing facilities within the commonwealth,” wrote Sean Connaughton, president of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, in a letter to Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver and Health Secretary Dr. Dan Carey. At the time, the seven-day average for new hospitalizations mirrored that of March, when Virginia was still recovering from a massive holiday surge.

Connaughton asked the administration to reinstate emergency waivers that had given hospitals the ability to quickly add bed capacity and hire out-of-state providers, among other regulatory changes that could provide flexibility.

“Staffing levels at these facilities are severely strained by a shortage of health care workers and trained health care professionals, exacerbated by fatigue, personal illness and family needs stemming from this long-term pandemic event,” he wrote. “It is further anticipated that COVID-19 will continue to place increased demands on the commonwealth’s health professional workforce.”

It was far from the only communication between health systems and the Northam administration. Emails from Carey’s office, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, show multiple hospitals began raising concerns over increasing caseloads around the same time. An Aug. 13 email from James Moss, the state hospital coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness, noted that facilities in Eastern Virginia were already “getting close” to exhausting their bed space.

“Sentara asked VHHA to have the governor reissue [executive order] to allow operating above their licensed capacity,” Moss wrote. “Given what we’re seeing statewide,” he added, “suggest we prioritize and proactively push up asap.”

More than a month later, though, there’s been no action by the administration to relieve hospitals in Eastern Virginia or anywhere in the state — frustrating many health systems and providers as they continue to struggle with a sharp rise in patients. New infections and hospitalizations have declined slightly since their peak in mid-September, the state’s worst surge since last winter. But the current COVID-19 hospitalization rate, at close to 2,000 weekly patients across Virginia, is still dramatically higher than it was this summer when the weekly average dropped to an all-time low of 220.

(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

