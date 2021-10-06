Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police searching for missing teenager

Isabel Adair Decker, age 16 from Richmond.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police need help searching for a Henrico teenager who was last seen on Oct. 5.

Isabel Adair Decker, 16, was last seen attending a concert in the 600 block of E. Laburnum Avenue.

Police said Isabel needs medication and is described as 5′7″, 126lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

