Henrico Police searching for missing teenager

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police need help searching for a Henrico teenager who was last seen on Oct. 5.

Isabel Adair Decker, 16, was last seen attending a concert in the 600 block of E. Laburnum Avenue.

Police said Isabel needs medication and is described as 5′7″, 126lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

