Dog recovers after being shot for eating chickens

Pearl
Pearl(Goochland Pet Lovers)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A dog in Goochland has a new ‘leash’ on life after being saved when she was shot for eating live chickens.

In September, Goochland County Animal Protection called Goochland Pet Lovers with a severely underweight mastiff that had been shot for eating live chickens. Goochland Pet Lovers said the chickens’ owner had the right to shoot and kill the mastiff, now known as Pearl, under county code.

Pearl, however, did not die. Officials said she had “life-threatening injuries including a fractured jaw, torn lingual artery, chest penetration including a lung, and abdominal perforation.”

“When Goochland County Animal Protection called, we had to make the quick decision to support life-saving surgeries,” said Goochland Pet Lovers Chair Dr. Lori Elliott.

Pearl
Pearl(Goochland Pet Lovers)

After Pearl’s surgery was complete, she stayed six days at VRCC before going to Goochland County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center for continued care.

“She had to be hand-fed special food three times daily as she was unable to chew. She needed to be given six medications daily and twice daily have her external fixator rods cleaned, apparatus rebandaged, and the drain managed,” Goochland Pet Lovers said in a release.

Thanks to a team of staff and community volunteers, she was able to be nursed back to health. Pearl has gained over 16 pounds and is even learning basic commands.

“Pearl will always hold a special place in our hearts,” said Dr. Elliott. “Her positive demeanor and love for life has impacted everyone who has helped her recover and we cannot wait to see her go to a loving home where she will be tucked into a big, fluffy bed every night.”

Pearl’s story even caught the eye of the county’s board of supervisors “who is looking to modify the ordinance to keep this tragedy from happening, legally, again.”

Pearl will soon be up for adoption, looking for her “furever” home.

Anyone wishing to help save dogs like Pearl can donate to Goochland Pet Lovers’ Lori L. Elliott Medical Fund, here.

