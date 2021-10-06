Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dinwiddie County Public Schools address bus driver shortages, school lunch issues

The district is urging families to use the ‘Versa-Trans My Stop’ app to track bus locations in...
The district is urging families to use the ‘Versa-Trans My Stop’ app to track bus locations in real-time.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County Public Schools addresses issues with bus routes and school lunches.

The school district said in an update to parents, that the bus driver shortage is having a big impact on getting kids to and from school on time.

To help, school leaders have adjusted schedules to have middle and high school students dismissed a half-hour earlier. The district is urging families to use the ‘Versa-Trans My Stop’ app to track bus locations in real-time.

Meanwhile, there could be changes to school lunch menus this week. The school district says they are dealing with delivery delays along with product shortages, specifically bottled water.

Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to school to fill up at the fountains.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case Henrico girl, after 21 years
Dean Lakey
Henrico middle school teacher charged with rape | Authorities ask alleged victims to come forward
A car was engulfed by flames after a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield
Hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike ends in fiery crash
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend
Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

Latest News

Richmond fire
Crews respond to two fires in Richmond overnight
The city of Richmond is getting more than $1 million dollars in grants addressing flooding...
City of Richmond to receive grants addressing flooding issues
Food being thrown away at a Richmond school. This month, the district is working to restore hot...
RPS at risk of losing millions of dollars due to school lunches, state warned district to act
Pharrell Williams arrives at the City of Hope Gala on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at the Barker...
Something in the Water won’t return to Virginia Beach | Pharrell Williams upset with city leadership