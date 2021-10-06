Dinwiddie County Public Schools address bus driver shortages, school lunch issues

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County Public Schools addresses issues with bus routes and school lunches.

The school district said in an update to parents, that the bus driver shortage is having a big impact on getting kids to and from school on time.

To help, school leaders have adjusted schedules to have middle and high school students dismissed a half-hour earlier. The district is urging families to use the ‘Versa-Trans My Stop’ app to track bus locations in real-time.

Meanwhile, there could be changes to school lunch menus this week. The school district says they are dealing with delivery delays along with product shortages, specifically bottled water.

Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to school to fill up at the fountains.

