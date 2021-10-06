Crews respond to two fires in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews with the Richmond Fire Department responded to two fires overnight.

The first fire happened at 1200 Decatur Street between the second and third floor confined to the balcony. The building houses 20 special needs adults.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

The second fire occurred in the 1300 block of Minesfree Street inside a vacant apartment. According to crews, no one lived at the residence because it had caught on fire before.

When crews arrived, they could see flames coming through the roof. They were able to get it under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

