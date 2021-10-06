City of Richmond to receive grants addressing flooding issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is getting more than $1 million dollars in grants addressing flooding concerns.

The money will go toward the McGuire and Chapel Drive Drainage improvements project, as well as the Manchester and Shockoe Bottom neighborhoods.

These grants were the first to be awarded through the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

The governor and General Assembly established the fund in 2020 to help communities deal with the impacts of climate change, including floods.

