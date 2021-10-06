Chesterfield leaders unveil plans for ice tournament facility at Spring Rock Green

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - - Leaders from the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority are looking to build an ice tournament facility in Spring Rock Green, a development off of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

Last week, Chesterfield leaders closed on their deal to buy the 42-acre property for $16 million to redevelop the area into a mixed-use commercial space with areas dedicated to residential, retail and office spaces along with food and entertainment venues.

“A total development of about 1,000 multi-family units, about 100,00 square feet of ground floor retail, two office buildings, and a sports entertainment complex,” said Matt McLaren, senior project manager for Chesterfield Economic Development Authority.

McLaren says the ice rink project is still in the early stages as they finalize plans with an operator who will manage the facility.

He says this space will have two NHL-sized ice rinks to accommodate youth hockey tournaments, figure skating programs, and other events.

“Which will enable us to host larger events and to sort of go to the next level with some of our regional and local league play,” he said.

McLaren says this development will open the door to increase sports tourism in the county.

“It is a great opportunity for us to reinvigorate this part of Chesterfield County. It’s a gateway into the county from the city to the county of Chesterfield,” he said. “We really have businesses that are able to be impacted positively from sun up to sun down with all sorts of visitors and users of the space.”

Before construction can begin, McLaren says they will need to do some zoning changes to the property over the next few months.

He also says county officials are working with businesses housed within the shopping center in the back of the property to move them to other locations.

“We’re working with them to end their leases, find them new locations to move forward with the project,” he said.

County officials expect to start construction on this project next summer. Leaders hope to have the ice tournament facility and other residential and office spaces open by Fall 2023.

