Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks as manhunt continues: ‘I’d turn him in’

(CNN) - The families of homicide victim Gabby Petito and her missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie, are speaking out. Police have been searching for the latter for the last three weeks.

Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, says she doesn’t know where he is as the search for him continues. She expressed a range of emotions in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” saying she is worried about her brother but also angry.

“No, I do not know where Brian is… I’d turn him in,” said Cassie Laundrie in the interview that aired Tuesday. “I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess.”

Gabby Petito was found dead Sept. 19 in a national forest in Wyoming. A coroner made an initial ruling last month that her death was a homicide.

Brian Laundrie has not been explicitly linked to her death, but authorities are looking for him, partly due to a federal arrest warrant that alleges he illegally used another person’s debit card.

Cassie Laundrie revealed to protesters staked outside her home Monday that her brother flew home Aug. 17, just five days after a fight with Gabby Petito in Moab, Utah.

The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s parents confirmed in a statement to CNN that he flew home “to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip.” He then returned to Utah Aug. 23 to rejoin Gabby Petito.

The last time Cassie Laundrie saw her brother was when he went camping with his parents Sept. 6 at Fort de Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida. She says there was no discussion about Gabby Petito.

“We just went for a couple of hours, and we ate dinner, had s’mores around the campfire and left. There was nothing peculiar about it. There was no feeling of grand goodbye. There was no nothing,” Cassie Laundrie said.

Brian Laundrie’s parents told police they last saw him Sept. 14 when he allegedly said he was going to the Carlton Reserve near their North Port, Florida, home. They reported him missing three days later.

Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents spoke out Tuesday on the “Dr. Phil” show, saying they believe Brian Laundrie is definitely alive and in hiding.

“He’s a coward. Anyone who lived in that house is a coward,” said Joseph Petito, Gabby’s father.

When asked about her parents’ possible involvement in her brother’s disappearance, Cassie Laundrie told ABC that she didn’t know if they were involved but “if they are, they should come clean.”

She says this is tearing her family apart, and it’s not easy watching police question the relationship between her brother and Gabby Petito after a 911 caller reported their Utah fight.

“It’s definitely painful to see everybody just be upset. It was pretty typical of them to argue and try and take space from each other, but people saying they saw public domestic violence, I’ve never seen anything like that from either of them,” Cassie Laundrie said.

In late September, Brian Laundrie’s parents said in a statement released by their attorney that they do not know where their son is and hope authorities can find him.

