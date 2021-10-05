Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin rallies supporters in Salem

Republican Glenn Youngkin campaigned in Salem Monday, renewing his criticism of comments made...
Republican Glenn Youngkin campaigned in Salem Monday, renewing his criticism of comments made by Democrat Terry McAuliffe in their recent debate.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Controversial statements from last week’s gubernatorial debate continue to fuel a war of words between the candidates.

Republican Glenn Youngkin rallied supporters in Salem Monday afternoon.

And he renewed his criticism of Democrat Terry McAuliffe for saying he didn’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach.

“He believes that government, he believes that bureaucrats, he believes that politicians should be standing between parents and children,” Youngkin said during the event at the Salem Farmer’s Market.

The event, billed as a ‘Parents Matter Rally,’ led off with criticism of McAuliffe’s statement.

And in an interview earlier in the day, Youngkin said he believes it’s an issue that resonates with a broad cross-section of Virginia voters.

“My opponent does not respect parents. I do.” Youngkin told WDBJ7. “And I’m going to go work for families and teachers to make sure they have a role in their kids’ education.”

Last week, McAuliffe told us his comment was related to legislation he vetoed as Governor, legislation he said would have allowed parents to censor a school’s curriculum.

We were unable to interview McAuliffe on Monday, but his campaign released a statement.

“A recent poll of Virginia voters showed parents support Terry over Glenn by nearly double digits because they know Terry is the only candidate who will keep their kids safe in schools and has a plan to invest in their education,” said McAuliffe spokesperson Renzo Olivari. “If anti-vaccine advocate Glenn Youngkin had his way, our schools would be closing, children would be sick and quarantined, and our economy would be in the ditch. Terry McAuliffe is the only candidate with a real plan to end this pandemic, keep kids safe, and give every Virginia child a world-class education”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot, killed Sunday
Henrico Police say two students were assaulted on Sept. 30 in the parking lot at Douglas...
Supervision at Douglas S. Freeman High School increased after 2 students assaulted
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of thefts that happened in the...
New Kent authorities investigating multiple car larcenies, thefts
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police investigating four deadly crashes in Richmond over the weekend
Chesterfield Police are responding to a claim of excessive force during a traffic stop....
Police investigating shots fired into vehicle in Chesterfield

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 434-738-0028 or the Mecklenburg County Crime...
Police search for missing man in need of medication
With less than a week until their deadline, members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission...
Redistricting commission holds series of public hearings
The iconic tower will receive a careful restoration.
Omni Homestead resort announces $120 million renovation
Speed wagon installed on Semmes Ave. to help slow down drivers.
Richmond City Councilwoman pushing to make busy road safer