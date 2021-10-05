Voter’s Guide: Everything you need to know about Virginia’s 2021 election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s everything you need to know for Virginia’s 2021 election. Check below for a look at your ballot statewide, in Central Virginia or in Richmond.
What’s on the ballot?
Voters will determine Virginia’s next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and members of the House of Delegates. Local offices are also up for grabs in some localities.
What do I need to vote?
Identification is required when voting in person. Here’s a full list of what is accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections.
You can find your polling place by entering your information on the department’s website.
If you’re voting early, check with your locality’s registrar’s office.
Important dates
First day of in-person early voting: Friday, Sept. 17
- Find your polling place here.
Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration: Tuesday, Oct. 12
- Register or update your registration here.
Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot: Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.
- Apply here.
Absentee ballots sent to those who requested: Friday, Sept. 17
Saturday voting and registration: Registration offices open Oct. 23 and Oct. 30
Last day of in-person early voting: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m.
Election Day: Nov. 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Who’s on the ballot?
STATEWIDE
Governor
Three candidates are looking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot serve more than one consecutive term.
- Terry R. McAuliffe, Democratic
- Glenn A. Youngkin, Republican
- Princess L. Blanding, Liberation
Lieutenant Governor
Two candidates are looking to fill Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s seat.
- Hala S. Ayala, Democratic
- Winsome E. Sears, Republican
Attorney General
- Mark R. Herring, Incumbent, Democratic
- Jason S. Miyares, Republican
CENTRAL VIRGINIA
House of Delegates - 66th District
- Katie A. Sponsler, Democratic
- Mike A. Cherry, Republican
House of Delegates - 68th District
- Dawn M. Adams, Democratic
- Mark L. Earley Jr., Republican
House of Delegates - 71st District
- Jeffrey M. Bourne, Democratic
- Nancye A. Hunter, Republican
House of Delegates - 72nd District
- Schuyler T. VanValkenburg, Democratic
- Christopher T. Holmes, Republican
House of Delegates - 74th District
- Lamont Bagby, Democratic
- James L. “Jimmy” Brooks, Republican
LOCAL RACES
Note: Chesterfield and Henrico counties do not have any local offices on the ballot.
Richmond voters will choose a commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and treasurer.
Hanover County voters will determine members of town council.
Richmond
Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Colette W. McEachin, Uncontested incumbent
Sheriff
- Antionette V. Irving, Incumbent
- Michael R. Dickinson
Treasurer
- L. Shirley Harvey
- Nicole Richardson Armstead, Incumbent
Colonial Heights
Commissioner of Revenue
- William S. “Bill” Feasenmyer, Jr., Incumbent
Commonwealth’s Attorney
- A. Gray Collins III, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Todd B. Wilson, Incumbent
Treasurer
- Tara S. Botts
- Teresa H. Cherry
Hanover County
Ashland Town Council
- David J. Frisch
- Daniel W. Mcgraw, Incumbent
- John H. Hodges, Incumbent
Hopewell City
Commissioner of Revenue
- Debra Kloske Reason, Incumbent
Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Richard K. “Rick” Newman, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Travis L. Stanley
- Steve M. Kephart Jr., Incumbent
Treasurer
- A . J . Eavey, III
- Shannon Foskey
New Kent
School Board - District 5
- Margaret “Molly” McBeath
Petersburg City
Commissioner of Revenue
- Brittany C. Flowers, Incumbent
Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Tiffany Buckner, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Vanessa R. Crawford, Incumbent
Treasurer
- Manya Udaya Kumar
- Paul Z. Mullin Jr.
Powhatan County
Board of Supervisors - District 2
- Amy Kingery
- Nathan Mitchell
- Steven W. McClung
Treasurer
- Rebecca C. “Becky” Nunnal
