Voter’s Guide: Everything you need to know about Virginia’s 2021 election

(WDBJ7)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s everything you need to know for Virginia’s 2021 election. Check below for a look at your ballot statewide, in Central Virginia or in Richmond.

What’s on the ballot?

Voters will determine Virginia’s next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and members of the House of Delegates. Local offices are also up for grabs in some localities.

What do I need to vote?

Identification is required when voting in person. Here’s a full list of what is accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections.

You can find your polling place by entering your information on the department’s website.

If you’re voting early, check with your locality’s registrar’s office.

Important dates

First day of in-person early voting: Friday, Sept. 17

  • Find your polling place here.

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration: Tuesday, Oct. 12

  • Register or update your registration here.

Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot: Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots sent to those who requested: Friday, Sept. 17

Saturday voting and registration: Registration offices open Oct. 23 and Oct. 30

Last day of in-person early voting: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Election Day: Nov. 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Who’s on the ballot?

STATEWIDE

Governor

Three candidates are looking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot serve more than one consecutive term.

  • Terry R. McAuliffe, Democratic
  • Glenn A. Youngkin, Republican
  • Princess L. Blanding, Liberation

Lieutenant Governor

Two candidates are looking to fill Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s seat.

  • Hala S. Ayala, Democratic
  • Winsome E. Sears, Republican

Attorney General

  • Mark R. Herring, Incumbent, Democratic
  • Jason S. Miyares, Republican
CENTRAL VIRGINIA

House of Delegates - 66th District

  • Katie A. Sponsler, Democratic
  • Mike A. Cherry, Republican

House of Delegates - 68th District

  • Dawn M. Adams, Democratic
  • Mark L. Earley Jr., Republican

House of Delegates - 71st District

  • Jeffrey M. Bourne, Democratic
  • Nancye A. Hunter, Republican

House of Delegates - 72nd District

  • Schuyler T. VanValkenburg, Democratic
  • Christopher T. Holmes, Republican

House of Delegates - 74th District

  • Lamont Bagby, Democratic
  • James L. “Jimmy” Brooks, Republican
LOCAL RACES

Note: Chesterfield and Henrico counties do not have any local offices on the ballot.

Richmond voters will choose a commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and treasurer.

Hanover County voters will determine members of town council.

Richmond

Commonwealth’s Attorney

  • Colette W. McEachin, Uncontested incumbent

Sheriff

  • Antionette V. Irving, Incumbent
  • Michael R. Dickinson

Treasurer

  • L. Shirley Harvey
  • Nicole Richardson Armstead, Incumbent
Colonial Heights

Commissioner of Revenue

  • William S. “Bill” Feasenmyer, Jr., Incumbent

Commonwealth’s Attorney

  • A. Gray Collins III, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Todd B. Wilson, Incumbent

Treasurer

  • Tara S. Botts
  • Teresa H. Cherry
Hanover County

Ashland Town Council

  • David J. Frisch
  • Daniel W. Mcgraw, Incumbent
  • John H. Hodges, Incumbent
Hopewell City

Commissioner of Revenue

  • Debra Kloske Reason, Incumbent

Commonwealth’s Attorney

  • Richard K. “Rick” Newman, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Travis L. Stanley
  • Steve M. Kephart Jr., Incumbent

Treasurer

  • A . J . Eavey, III
  • Shannon Foskey
New Kent

School Board - District 5

  • Margaret “Molly” McBeath
Petersburg City

Commissioner of Revenue

  • Brittany C. Flowers, Incumbent

Commonwealth’s Attorney

  • Tiffany Buckner, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Vanessa R. Crawford, Incumbent

Treasurer

  • Manya Udaya Kumar
  • Paul Z. Mullin Jr.
Powhatan County

Board of Supervisors - District 2

  • Amy Kingery
  • Nathan Mitchell
  • Steven W. McClung

Treasurer

  • Rebecca C. “Becky” Nunnal

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

