Voter’s Guide: Everything you need to know about Virginia’s 2021 election

What’s on the ballot?

Voters will determine Virginia’s next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and members of the House of Delegates. Local offices are also up for grabs in some localities.

What do I need to vote?

Identification is required when voting in person. Here’s a full list of what is accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections.

You can find your polling place by entering your information on the department’s website.

If you’re voting early, check with your locality’s registrar’s office.

Important dates

First day of in-person early voting: Friday, Sept. 17

Find your polling place here

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration: Tuesday, Oct. 12

Register or update your registration here

Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot: Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots sent to those who requested: Friday, Sept. 17

Saturday voting and registration: Registration offices open Oct. 23 and Oct. 30

Last day of in-person early voting: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Election Day: Nov. 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Who’s on the ballot?

STATEWIDE

Governor

Three candidates are looking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot serve more than one consecutive term.

Terry R. McAuliffe, Democratic

Glenn A. Youngkin, Republican

Princess L. Blanding, Liberation

Lieutenant Governor

Two candidates are looking to fill Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s seat.

Hala S. Ayala, Democratic

Winsome E. Sears, Republican

Attorney General

Mark R. Herring, Incumbent, Democratic

Jason S. Miyares, Republican

CENTRAL VIRGINIA

House of Delegates - 66th District

Katie A. Sponsler, Democratic

Mike A. Cherry, Republican

House of Delegates - 68th District

Dawn M. Adams, Democratic

Mark L. Earley Jr., Republican

House of Delegates - 71st District

Jeffrey M. Bourne, Democratic

Nancye A. Hunter, Republican

House of Delegates - 72nd District

Schuyler T. VanValkenburg, Democratic

Christopher T. Holmes, Republican

House of Delegates - 74th District

Lamont Bagby, Democratic

James L. “Jimmy” Brooks, Republican

LOCAL RACES

Note: Chesterfield and Henrico counties do not have any local offices on the ballot.

Richmond voters will choose a commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and treasurer.

Hanover County voters will determine members of town council.

Richmond

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Colette W. McEachin, Uncontested incumbent

Sheriff

Antionette V. Irving, Incumbent

Michael R. Dickinson

Treasurer

L. Shirley Harvey

Nicole Richardson Armstead, Incumbent

Colonial Heights

Commissioner of Revenue

William S. “Bill” Feasenmyer, Jr., Incumbent

Commonwealth’s Attorney

A. Gray Collins III, Incumbent

Sheriff

Todd B. Wilson, Incumbent

Treasurer

Tara S. Botts

Teresa H. Cherry

Hanover County

Ashland Town Council

David J. Frisch

Daniel W. Mcgraw, Incumbent

John H. Hodges, Incumbent

Hopewell City

Commissioner of Revenue

Debra Kloske Reason, Incumbent

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Richard K. “Rick” Newman, Incumbent

Sheriff

Travis L. Stanley

Steve M. Kephart Jr., Incumbent

Treasurer

A . J . Eavey, III

Shannon Foskey

New Kent

School Board - District 5

Margaret “Molly” McBeath

Petersburg City

Commissioner of Revenue

Brittany C. Flowers, Incumbent

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Tiffany Buckner, Incumbent

Sheriff

Vanessa R. Crawford, Incumbent

Treasurer

Manya Udaya Kumar

Paul Z. Mullin Jr.

Powhatan County

Board of Supervisors - District 2

Amy Kingery

Nathan Mitchell

Steven W. McClung

Treasurer

Rebecca C. “Becky” Nunnal

