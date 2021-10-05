Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia woman accused of stealing SUV with five kids inside

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have accused a Virginia woman of stealing an SUV with five children inside after the driver had stopped to help her following a multi-car crash.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the SUV driver stopped and got out to assist after witnessing the crash on Sunday.

One of the drivers involved in the crash got out of their car, jumped into the SUV and drove off with the children.

Deputies apprehended her after she stopped at a convenience store and ran.

The sheriff’s office filed multiple charges against Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Virginia, including second-degree kidnapping.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot, killed Sunday
Henrico Police say two students were assaulted on Sept. 30 in the parking lot at Douglas...
Supervision at Douglas S. Freeman High School increased after 2 students assaulted
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of thefts that happened in the...
New Kent authorities investigating multiple car larcenies, thefts
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police investigating four deadly crashes in Richmond over the weekend
Chesterfield Police are responding to a claim of excessive force during a traffic stop....
Police investigating shots fired into vehicle in Chesterfield

Latest News

Things could soon look a little different for school resource officers, not just on how they...
RPS votes to keep school resource officers but redefine their role
The former president of the Better Business Bureau, Tom Gallagher, received the BBB Hall of...
Tom Gallagher receives BBB Hall of Fame Award
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS teachers demand inclusion on job-impacting decisions
RPS changes the role of officers in schools
RPS changes the role of officers in schools
Richmond parents grow concerned over school lunches served to students.
RPS board votes to replace current food service contract with new vendor