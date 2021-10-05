Healthcare Pros
Virginia teen stars in new NBC show

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia teen is representing people with disabilities in a new NBC show.

Thirteen-year-old John Gluck is in NBC’s new primetime drama “Ordinary Joe.”

He plays Joe’s son, “Christopher,” who has muscular dystrophy.

The Herndon eighth-grader says he knew he had to audition for this role because the character is just like him, as he also has muscular dystrophy.

