Virginia teen stars in new NBC show

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia teen is representing people with disabilities in a new NBC show.

Thirteen-year-old John Gluck is in NBC’s new primetime drama “Ordinary Joe.”

He plays Joe’s son, “Christopher,” who has muscular dystrophy.

The Herndon eighth-grader says he knew he had to audition for this role because the character is just like him, as he also has muscular dystrophy.

