Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond area over the weekend.

The first happened Friday night around 9:30 p.m. in New Kent.

According to police, Darius Gillus, 25, of Chesterfield was driving west on I-64 when he drifted off the road, striking several trees in the median.

Police say Gillus was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries on the scene. No one else was in the car with him

The second happened on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Lousia County.

According to police, Leonard Taylor, 39, of Kents Store was driving west on I-64 when he ran his truck off the road, hitting a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police say Taylor did not brake before the impact. He died on the scene. Police say he was the only person in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

The third deadly crash of the weekend happened in Westmoreland County Saturday.

According to police, Robert Bowen, 47 of Colonial Beach was driving a motorcycle west on Monroe Bay Circle when he ran off the road when the road curved. He was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a tree. He died from his injuries on the scene.

The fourth deadly crash happened Sunday evening in Louisa County.

Police say four vehicles were damaged in this crash and three drivers were taken to hospitals for their injuries in total.

One driver, James Thomas, 69, died at the scene after police say he crossed the center line, causing one vehicle to dodge out of the way before he ultimately crashed into another. The vehicle that originally dodged Thomas’ truck ended up hitting a fourth vehicle.

Police say there were no passengers in Thomas’ vehicle.

The three other drivers involved were taken to hospitals for their injuries but are expected to be okay.

