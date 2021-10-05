Tuesday Forecast: Warm and Humid for October with some showers/downpours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Keep the rain gear handy, because hit or miss showers and storms are in the forecast for a while.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny morning, then mostly cloudy midday and afternoon with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly late afternoon and evening. Highs in low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%) Slow-moving, heavy rain is possible.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: This weekend’s forecast depends on how close an offshore storm gets-- it’s still possible we end up dropping the rain chance way down if the storm stays offshore.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

