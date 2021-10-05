Tom Gallagher receives BBB Hall of Fame Award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former president of the Better Business Bureau, Tom Gallagher, received the BBB Hall of Fame Award on Monday.

Some of Gallagher’s highlights in his nearly 50-year career in central Virginia include: developing the first complaint portal to help customers manage complaints with businesses.

Before retiring in 2017, Tom also worked with our On Your Side team for several years.

He contributed consumer stories that offered advice and ways for people to protect themselves.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.