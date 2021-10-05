Sheriff’s office: Suspects lead deputies on chase following robbery

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a robbery and chase on Monday evening.

Deputies were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the Villas at Falls Run for a robbery with a knife.

The victim told deputies that he saw the suspect getaway in a U-Haul moving truck and followed them to the area of Enon Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

One deputy found the vehicle and tried to stop it at the intersection.

“The suspects did not stop and drove northbound in the southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway in an attempt to escape. The suspects went back into the correct lanes near Centerport Parkway and continued northbound at speeds in excess of 80 mph with the deputy in pursuit,” the sheriff’s office said.

A spike strip was used near the Cavalier Skating Center, deflating two of the U-Haul’s tires.

“The pursuit continued northbound with the suspects passing through several red lights. As the pursuit reached the area of Stone River, the vehicle left the roadway and teetered precariously in a ditch,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver got out of the U-Haul and ran into the woods. The passenger looked ready to get run but closed the door when he saw K9 Titan. Deputies said the suspect looked like he was going to try to get out the other side when K9 Titan went in to apprehend him. The passenger was identified as Eddie Ingram, Jr., 37, of Dumfries.

Deputies then went to look for the driver in the woods, where the suspect’s clothes and shoes were found. Witnesses told deputies they saw the suspect run into a home, and that’s where he was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Maxwell Pearsall, 35, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

“It was determined Pearsall did not know the homeowner and entered through an unlocked door and begged the homeowner to help him. As she fled the home to alert authorities, Pearsall grabbed her arm to keep her from leaving. Fortunately, she was able to get out of the home and alert deputies in the area,” the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating the robbery, deputies found the victim was trying to purchase drugs.

“While meeting in the victim’s home, Pearsall produced a knife and demanded the victim’s necklace and bracelet,” the sheriff’s office said. The two then drove off in the U-Haul.

Pearsall is charged with robbery, eluding, burglary and assault. Ingram was charged with robbery. Both are being held in jail without bond.

