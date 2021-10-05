RPS votes to keep school resource officers but redefine their role

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stop arresting students at school: That’s the message from some Richmond school leaders who authorized some major changes when it comes to security in school.

Things could look a little different for school resource officers, not just on how they are dressed, but also on what extent they should be involved in student affairs.

“Richmond is pretty high-ranking in the state in terms of the amount of young people we refer to the justice system, and I’d love to see that changed,” said school board Member Stephanie Rizzi.

Now the school district wants to work with RPD to avoid arrests and create alternatives for non-violent offenses involving students. Also, leaders don’t want officers showing up to schools in full uniform.

Instead, they will have a more laid-back look.

As part of the changes, school leaders will now get extra training on when officers should get involved with situations involving students at school.

“They are not empowered, except in case of imminent bodily harm, to get involved. I cannot tell you for certain that’s what’s occurring in all cases. That’s why I feel some additional training around that will be helpful,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras.

The superintendent also suggested getting rid of school officers holding weekly mentoring sessions with students. Some leaders suggested giving that role to mental health officials instead.

“I’m certainly all for mentorship. I think our mental health people are perhaps in a better position to provide that for our students. I don’t know if anyone has looked into bringing people into the community to serve as mentors to our children. There are a lot of retired people who have expressed interest in volunteering at our schools, and I don’t know if they can be used in any way to serve that purpose,” Rizzi added.

“For many of our students that go to their neighborhoods, when they leave us, a lot is happening in their neighborhoods,” board president Cheryl Burke said.

Some of those in favor of this plan say it’s not about getting rid of school officers altogether.

“I think we’re missing something here, that the SROs [aren’t] bad people because the SROs that I know that are in our schools have relationships with our children,” board member Dawn Page said.

Yet, the board decided it’s time for a change.

“Our kids deserve compassion and not criminalization,” Rizzi said.

One of those voting against the plan was board member Jonathan Young, who believes some non-violent offenses should receive criminal action.

“To support our young people cannot allow for turning a blind eye to students selling drugs to their peers in the hallways of what should amount to a safe place. Shame on us for that vote.”

