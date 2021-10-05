RPS teachers demand inclusion on job-impacting decisions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those who work inside Richmond schools are demanding they get a seat at the table when it comes to issues impacting their jobs.

It was a sea of red at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Teachers and staff told the school board it’s time that they have more of a say on pay, work hours and school conditions.

Several board members are in favor of giving school workers the opportunity to partner with school leaders.

That issue is expected to be voted on later this year.

