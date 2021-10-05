Healthcare Pros
RPS board votes to replace current food service contract with new vendor

Richmond parents grow concerned over school lunches served to students.
Richmond parents grow concerned over school lunches served to students.(Emily Kavanaugh and Betsy Milburn | Emily Kavanaugh and Betsy Milburn)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is looking to overhaul its food service.

On Monday night, the school board voted to search for a new vendor to replace the current food service contract.

The move comes after complaints from students and parents about what’s being served inside the division. Parents complained to NBC12 last month about the issue.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the division needs to rebuild its nutrition program and “that work begins now.”

At the start of the school year, the district decided against hot lunches and is serving grab-and-go meals to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in lunch lines.

Some school leaders were outraged about the findings involving the food being served at schools. Shonda Harris-Mohammed said, “we have to hold the superintendent accountable.”

