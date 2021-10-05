RPS board votes to replace current food service contract with new vendor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is looking to overhaul its food service.

On Monday night, the school board voted to search for a new vendor to replace the current food service contract.

The move comes after complaints from students and parents about what’s being served inside the division. Parents complained to NBC12 last month about the issue.

#RPS voted tonight to search for a new vendor to replace its current food service contract. The Superintendent says the district needs to rebuild its nutrition program, "That work begins now”. One board member said “We have to hold the Superintendent accountable.” #RVA #NBC12 — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) October 5, 2021

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the division needs to rebuild its nutrition program and “that work begins now.”

At the start of the school year, the district decided against hot lunches and is serving grab-and-go meals to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in lunch lines.

Some school leaders were outraged about the findings involving the food being served at schools. Shonda Harris-Mohammed said, “we have to hold the superintendent accountable.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.