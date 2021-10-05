Healthcare Pros
Police: Teen accidentally shoots himself with homemade firearm

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Ryan Fitzsimons at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said a teenager accidentally shot himself with a homemade firearm.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Grant Street on Oct. 2.

At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old boy who had accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling a homemade firearm that was partially completed.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

“Further examination of the scene found that the juvenile had compiled spare parts to create the upper half of a handgun and then used a 3-D printer to make the lower half containing the grip and trigger mechanism,” police said.

Police are working with state and federal authorities on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Ryan Fitzsimons at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

