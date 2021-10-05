Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Police search for missing man in need of medication

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 434-738-0028 or the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 434-738-6191.(NBC12)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHASE CITY, Va. (WWBT) - Chase City police are searching for a man who may be in need of medication.

Chris Rawlings, who also goes by “Hunt,” was last seen on Sept. 27 around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fourth Street.

Police said Rawlings suffers from seizures and does not have his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 434-738-0028 or the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 434-738-6191.

