Over 3,900 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate in Va. lowers to 8.3%

COVID cases in Virginia.
COVID cases in Virginia.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,900 new cases reported Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 882,437 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 3,919 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,999 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 44 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,794 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.3%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 4,628 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 85,996 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,437,309 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 37,778 cases, 1,131 hospitalizations, 510 deaths
  • Henrico: 33,054 cases, 1,230 hospitalizations, 698 deaths
  • Richmond: 23,032 cases, 915 hospitalizations, 320 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,175 cases, 360 hospitalizations, 188 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,114 cases, 195 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,898 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

