Hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike ends in fiery crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A hit-and-run ended in a fiery crash late Monday night.

A car was engulfed by flames around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say the car was involved in a crash about half a mile away, near where Midlothian Turnpike and Boulders Parkway meet, but didn’t stop.

They say the driver took off, crashed over an embankment and burst into flames.

The driver was not there by the time crews got to the scene, so they do not have any information about that person or how seriously they may be hurt.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield Police.

