Henrico middle school teacher charged with rape | Authorities ask alleged victims to come forward

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student, and now, authorities are asking for other alleged victims to come forward.

Dean Lakey, 60, who taught at Short Pump Middle, is accused of rape, forcible sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a minor during the 2016-2017 school year.

Lakey was arrested in Currituck County, North Carolina on Sept. 2. His status hearing on Tuesday was continued and rescheduled for Wednesday. He is also out on bond.

On Tuesday, the Henrico police chief and Commonwealth’s Attorney released a joint statement saying they believe there are other alleged victims out there.

The statement reads:

“We take very seriously our responsibility to protect our children here in Henrico. When a tragedy like this occurs, it is imperative that we make sure we have the necessary information to make sure our children are safe. Unfortunately, our experience and professional research have shown in these situations there are more than one victim.

“We understand how difficult it is for victims to come forward. But we encourage them to reach out and be heard. Standing together makes all of us stronger and safer. We know that victims worry about whether they will be believed, who to trust and will the abuse stop. We understand and appreciate how difficult this can be, but we ask you to come forward.

“We don’t want this to happen to another Henrico child. We have counselors and psychologists available to help victims, to help them heal and to protect them. Please, for the sake of all our children, we ask that any victims please come forward in this matter or any other matter involving similar behavior.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Alphin at (804) 501-4143 or Sergeant Jennifer Clark at (804) 501- 7326.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.