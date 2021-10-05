Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend
Henrico Police say two students were assaulted on Sept. 30 in the parking lot at Douglas...
Supervision at Douglas S. Freeman High School increased after 2 students assaulted
Ryan Edmonds
Police: Homicide suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Henrico police say a woman has been arrested in connection to the case of a dog being dumped in...
Police: Woman arrested in connection to dog dumped in dumpster
A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot, killed Sunday

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile
Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Ryan Fitzsimons at (804) 541-2284 or...
Police: Teen accidentally shoots himself with homemade firearm
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’
Vaccine generic
Over 10.6 million vaccines administered | 60.6% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated