RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not just all pumpkin spice and football. Autumn is actually the perfect time to review your finances. That’s because, in the fall, you still have time to make adjustments before 2022 gets here.

Our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet helped has a fall financial to-do list.

First, ramp up your short-term savings. We’ve all learned over the last year how important an emergency savings account is; save as much as you can now.

You want to anticipate any major tax changes for 2022. If you are getting married or divorced, if you’ve changed jobs or moved, it might help to talk to a tax professional now, before the season gets too busy.

And this is the time of year to top off those retirement contributions. See if you can afford to increase how much you are contributing from each paycheck, especially if you are expecting a raise or bonus. You can contribute up to 19,500 annually to your 401K.

Also, plan for fun. Maybe you deferred a vacation early in the pandemic or you want to renovate a room in your house. Start setting that money aside now for 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.