Dozens of goats coming to University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of goats are coming to the University of Richmond on assignment.

Their job will be to clear overgrown vegetation along the Gambles Mill Eco-Corridor.

“They will begin about one-third of the way down the trail just past the second tributary, near the pollinator meadow. They will work their way south toward River Road, ending near the outdoor classroom,” a release said.

Goat browsing helps reduce the need for herbicide and equipment.

“The goats do an excellent job of helping us control invasive plants,” Rob Andrejewski, director of sustainability, said in a release. “They happily eat the porcelain berry, English ivy, Japanese stilt grass, and other non-natives that are so hard for us to control. When they eat these plants, it allows the native flowers, shrubs, and grasses to get much-needed sunlight and airflow.”

The university will then work to remove invasive plants by hand or with herbicide spot treatment after the goats finish their work.

“It is always great when you find a ‘tool’ that everyone loves so much that adds to our goal of helping aid in our invasive species management,” Allison Moyer, associate director of landscape services, said in a release. “We look at having the goats on campus as a win for the University, the community, and the project as a whole.”

Around 40-60 goats are being sent by RVA Goats and Honey.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.