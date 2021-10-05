DMV walk-in service returns Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Oct. 5, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customers can either schedule an appointment or opt for a walk-in service at all locations across the state.

Appointment-only service will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while walk-in service will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“With more than 50 services available online and others by mail, many customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to conduct business without having to come to the DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But when an in-person visit is needed, customers can now plan ahead for a convenient appointment or walk in on alternating days, allowing Virginians to choose the way they prefer to be served.”

On walk-in days, customers should expect wait times as appointments will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

For health and safety, chairs will be spaced out for social distancing, and customers are asked to wear face coverings.

Hours may vary based on office location - the service will be limited.

