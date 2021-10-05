City officials receive feedback for potential lump sum if voters approve ONE Casino + Resort

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This November, voters will say “yes” or “no” on a referendum to bring the ONE Casino + Resort to the Richmond area.

If people give the project the final stamp of approval on their ballot, the casino operator will have to pay the city a lump sum worth more than $25 million.

This was the focus of a recent survey sent out by city officials, giving people a chance to share their thoughts on the projects they would like leaders to focus on if voters approve the casino.

On Tuesday afternoon, city officials presented the results of this feedback.

Maritza Mercado Pechin, deputy director in charge of the Office of Equitable Development, says 320 people sent a response for the survey.

Pechin says one of the questions of this survey asked residents how much of this money should be spent in the 8th and 9th districts.

“People said about 72 percent of that money should go into that area, so that would equate to about $19 million,” she said.

Hundreds also weighed in and ranked their project priorities.

“The types of projects that most people wanted were school-related projects, road safety and infrastructure projects, and walking infrastructure projects,” Pechin said.

One of the top choices for road safety and infrastructure is improvements for the intersection of Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock.

Pechin also explained the top choices people ranked for school projects.

“We had Reid Elementary School community center and playground was one of them,” Pechin said. “A playground at J.L. Francis Elementary School, and improvements to the softball diamond at Summer Hill.”

People also ranked their top walking project as pedestrian safety upgrades for Hull Street and Belt Boulevard.

Residents would also like to see some of the money go towards bus stop amenities in the city’s Southside.

The projects ranked for top priority are listed below:

Emergency Communications Building I-95 and Commerce Road/Walmsley Interchange Improvements Southside Community Center James River Branch Trail Reedy Creek Wetland Park

To read more about the results of this survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.