Ways to save at Chick-fil-A

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you go to Chick-fil-A once a week for your kids, listen up. We have a few ways to save.

These ideas come from Kyle James and a website that teaches you how to save at popular stores and restaurants.

Number 1: Always use the Chick-fil-A app.

Kyle James says, not only does it allow you to place an order then slide in for a stealth pickup, but you can quickly rack up reward points.

You can earn free food and treats - even for your next visit. He also says, to NEVER just throw away your receipt. Instead, make sure it doesn’t have a “Survey offer” near the bottom. If it does, it’s worth your time to to visit the website listed, answer a few questions about your meal and they’ll send you an offer to collect a FREE sandwich.

Number 2: Skip the soda and order water.

The meal deals at Chick-fil-A don’t provide that much savings compared to ordering ala carte.

For example, when ordering the Chick-fil-A sandwich meal you get the sandwich, waffle fries, and medium Coke for $7.79.

Order just the sandwich, fries, and a FREE ice water and he says you’ll only pay $6.54. - make sure you get your free Cookie on Your Birthday, use their app and tap the “Account” section and enter your birthday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.