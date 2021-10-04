Ways to save at Chick-fil-A

Healthcare Pros
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you go to Chick-fil-A once a week for your kids, listen up. We have a few ways to save.

These ideas come from Kyle James and a website that teaches you how to save at popular stores and restaurants.

Number 1: Always use the Chick-fil-A app.

Kyle James says, not only does it allow you to place an order then slide in for a stealth pickup, but you can quickly rack up reward points.

You can earn free food and treats - even for your next visit. He also says, to NEVER just throw away your receipt. Instead, make sure it doesn’t have a “Survey offer” near the bottom. If it does, it’s worth your time to to visit the website listed, answer a few questions about your meal and they’ll send you an offer to collect a FREE sandwich.

Number 2: Skip the soda and order water.

The meal deals at Chick-fil-A don’t provide that much savings compared to ordering ala carte.

For example, when ordering the Chick-fil-A sandwich meal you get the sandwich, waffle fries, and medium Coke for $7.79.

Order just the sandwich, fries, and a FREE ice water and he says you’ll only pay $6.54. - make sure you get your free Cookie on Your Birthday, use their app and tap the “Account” section and enter your birthday.

