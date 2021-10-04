Healthcare Pros
Virginia State Police: Investigating four fatal crashes in Richmond

Virginia State Troopers are investigating four fatal vehicle crashes that occurred Oct. 1-3 in the Richmond Division.(Virginia State Police)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Troopers are investigating four fatal vehicle crashes that occurred Oct. 1-3 in the Richmond Division.

New Kent County: At 9:29 p.m. on Oct. 1, police responded to a crash on I-64 at the 209 mile marker. A 2016 Honda was heading west when it drifted off the road and struck multiple trees in the median. Darius J. Gillus, 25, of Chesterfield died on scene from his injuries. Gillus was the sole occupant of the Honda - he was wearing a seatbelt.

Louisa County: At 5:43 a.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a crash on I-64 at the 162 mile marker. A 2008 Ford F150 headed west ran off the road to the left, struck a tree, and caught fire. Leonard L. Taylor Jr., 39, of Kents Store, VA died of his injuries on scene. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, and he was wearing a seatbelt.

Westmoreland County: At 9:38 p.m. on Oct. 2, Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Monroe Bay Circle - less than a mile west of Wakefield Drive. Robert K. Bowen, 47, of Colonial Beach, was heading west on a 2006 Harley Davidson when he ran off the road to the left where the road curved to the right. Bowen was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree - he died on the scene from his injuries.

Louisa County: At 8:09 p.m. on Oct. 3, police responded to a fatal crash in the 14400 block of Route 22 (Louisa Road). Police said four vehicles were damaged in these crashes, and three drivers were transported to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening. One driver died at the scene, and there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

Additional details are not yet available

