Virginia gas prices average above $3 for first time since 2014

Gas prices in Virginia have risen once again this past week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Richmond have risen 0.5 cents per gallon, averaging $2.97 per gallon as of Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Virginia have risen once again this past week.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Richmond have risen 1.3 cents per gallon, averaging $2.97 per gallon as of Monday.

GasBuddy also reports the cheapest station in Richmond is priced at $2.69 per gallon, while the highest is $3.39 per gallon.

Statewide, the gas price average is above the $3 mark for the first time since 2014. This, according to AAA, puts Virginia and D.C. among the top ten states that saw the largest weekly gas price increase.

AAA added, the state average is up to three cents since last week, and the reason for the increase is the high prices of crude oil.

To view gas prices from other cities in the state click here.

