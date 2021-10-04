VCU Police searching for person responsible for September vehicle theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Police Department is currently looking for whoever’s responsible for a motor vehicle theft that occurred near VCU’s MCV Campus.

On the morning of Sept. 24, a person discovered a key fob for a vehicle parked in one of VCU’s parking decks. The individual was able to locate the vehicle and drove away.

Police eventually located the vehicle, but are still trying to track down the person involved.

Detectives have released a photo of the person they believed to be involved.

Anyone with information relating to this person’s identity and this incident should contact the VCU Police Department.

