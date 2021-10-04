Healthcare Pros
VCU Police searching for person responsible for September vehicle theft

An individual walks on VCU’s MCV Campus toward the D Deck on Sept. 24. They are wearing a black...
An individual walks on VCU’s MCV Campus toward the D Deck on Sept. 24. They are wearing a black and white bandana as a face covering, a white t-shirt and purple sweatshirt, a black fanny pack, black pants with a white design along the sides, red (or brown) sandals and white and grey socks.(VCU Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Police Department is currently looking for whoever’s responsible for a motor vehicle theft that occurred near VCU’s MCV Campus.

On the morning of Sept. 24, a person discovered a key fob for a vehicle parked in one of VCU’s parking decks. The individual was able to locate the vehicle and drove away.

Police eventually located the vehicle, but are still trying to track down the person involved.

Detectives have released a photo of the person they believed to be involved.

Anyone with information relating to this person’s identity and this incident should contact the VCU Police Department.

