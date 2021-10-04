Two students reportedly sexually assaulted at Douglas S. Freeman High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Administrators at a Henrico high school are making changes to morning drop-off routines after two students were reportedly sexually assaulted.

On Oct. 1, the principal at Douglas S. Freeman High School emailed parents about the situation that occurred on campus Thursday, Sept. 30.

A parent forwarded that email to NBC12 sharing information about the reported incidents.

“Before the start of the school day, two students walking on our campus from the parking lot were victims of separate incidents of inappropriate sexual contact against their will,” said Principal John Marshall. “We believe they were victims of the same assailant. Those students went immediately to their school counselors, who reported this to our administration and our school resource officer. I am very proud of our students for reporting this right away — their quick action may have prevented more incidents from occurring and their courage to speak out against this act is a model for their peers.”

According to Henrico Police, a HCPD school resource officer (SRO) was alerted about the two assaults just before 9 a.m.

Marshall added administrators were working with the school counseling team, parents and resources within the school system to support the students. Henrico Police are said to be involved as well to investigate and aid in the apprehension of the person responsible.

“This type of action on our campus (or anywhere) from students or those in our community is obviously abhorrent, a crime, and will not be tolerated,” Marshall said. “I am crushed that this happened on our campus under my watch and remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students.”

For the time being, the school has increased staff supervision in the mornings as students arrive on campus. Marshall added administrators are also evaluating the supervision plan for the morning drop-off time to see how they can prevent this in the future.

Henrico Police said the suspect is a male and described as 5′8″, dark colored hair and was wearing a masks, consistent with COVID requirements. The person was wearing all black and was described as having a pink backpack.

A spokesman for HCPD said officers are working closely with Henrico Schools to investigate these incidents.

Anyone with information may contact SRO O’Dell at (804) 501-5000. Anonymous tips may also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000 or online at P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

