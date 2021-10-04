Self-guided tour allows you to experience Jackson Ward for its 150th anniversary celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A group working to highlight the importance of the Black community in Richmond recently culminated its celebration of the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward with a virtual exhibit.

“Unveiling the Vanguard: A Virtual Experience,” was made in conjunction with Venture Richmond’s 2nd Street Festival. The purpose of the exhibit is to pay homage to notable Black Jackson Wardians whose stories are often overlooked.

The JXN Project introduced 15 honorary street designees via video on their website and social media platforms, including musician Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and actor Charles Gilpin.

Jackson Ward stamps are on the sidewalk, guiding you along the tour. Street poles are decked out with a banner for each person.

The journey begins at the Black History Museum of Virginia and ends at Maggie Walker plaza.

The honorary street designations are located at prominent intersections throughout the ward, including:

Abraham Skipwith Alley - Leigh Street and Judah Street

Bill “Bojangles” Robinson Boulevard - Leigh Street and Chamberlayne Avenue

W.W. Browne Road - Chamberlayne Avenue and Jackson Street

John Jasper Way - Chamberlayne Avenue and Duval Street [Note: This street designation was previously secured by Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church.]

Lillie Estes Lane - St. James and Charity Street

Charles Gilpin Crossing - St. James and Charity Street

Lucy Goode Brooks Square - St. John Street and Charity Street

Neverett Eggleston Plaza - 2nd Street and Leigh Street

A.D. Price Avenue - 3rd Street and Leigh Street

John Mitchell Manor - 3rd Street and Leigh Street

Giles B. Jackson Walk - 3rd Street and Clay Street

Oliver Hill Drive - 3rd Street and Marshall Street

Lorna Pinckney Place - 2nd Street and Marshall Street

Rosa Dixon Bowser Branch - Clay Street and Clay Street

Maggie Walker Way - Adams Street and Broad Street

According to its website, the JXN Project is “working to honestly and accurately capture the pivotal role of Richmond, Virginia in the evolution of the Black American experience.” Find more information about it here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.