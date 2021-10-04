Healthcare Pros
Richmond’s annual leaf collection program returns

Leaf collection is under way in the city of Richmond.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that fall has arrived, Richmond’s annual leaf collection kicked off on Monday.

The Department of Public Works has provided residents with numerous leaf collection options.

For the bagged collection option, residents can bring up to 10 bags, which will be collected on normal trash days. Residents are asked to place their leaves in biodegradable bags near a supercan.

When it comes to the unlimited bag collection option, the city will be divided into four sectors based on trash collection days.

  • Sector 1: Leaves will be picked up on Wednesday trash collection, and bags will be picked up between Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.
  • Sector 2: Leaves will be picked up on Thursday trash collection between Nov. 18 and Nov. 27.
  • Sector 3: Leaves will be picked up on Monday trash pick up between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11.
  • Sector 4: Leaves will be picked up on Tuesday trash collection between Dec. 14 and Dec. 31.

Residents can even do it themselves by disposing the leaves at:

  • East Richmond Road Convenience Center (ERRCC): 3800 East Richmond Road
  • Maury Street Landfill: 2900 Maury Street (accepts loose leaves or leaves in biodegradable paper bags)
  • Transfer Station: 3506 North Hopkins Road

Vacuum service options will also be available starting Nov. 1. The service is $30 per request, and leaves will be picked up 15 days from the date of request.

To learn more about the leaf collection program, click here.

