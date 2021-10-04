Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot, killed Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a young man who died after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 5:11 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.

Police say 18-year-old Michael Gregory was found with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

