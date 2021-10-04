Richmond Firefighter injured while on duty
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond firefighter was injured during a call on Monday morning.
At 7:43 a.m., crews responded to the 6200 block of Glyndon Lane for the report of a house fire.
The Richmond Fire Department posted on Twitter that the firefighter was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. She is expected to be ok.
Crews were able to confirm there were no occupants inside, and that the fire was contained to a front bedroom.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.