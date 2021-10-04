Richmond City Councilwoman pushing to make busy road safer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some would say most drivers on Semmes Avenue have a need for speed, and 5th District Representative Stephanie Lynch is hoping to curb that.

She’s previously helped introduced some deterrents on the street, like a speed wagon, but she’s set to put in more speed-regulating devices like pedestrian beacons and even more traffic lights by Spring and Summer 2022.

“People travelling to and from the city are treating our neighborhoods like a raceway,” Councilwoman Lynch said.

Even with 30mph signage posted along Semmes Avenue, she says the average speed clocked in by the newly-installed speed wagon is about 40mph.

Lynch says speed played a factor last month when a man was hit by 27th street.

“He was simply helping another neighbor with some yard work, and unfortunately was the victim of another car screaming through the neighborhood.”

She adds that the man, who is a veteran, has gone through multiple surgeries but recovering.

To avoid similar incidents, she’s trying to add more measures -- but not just for pedestrians, but also for school children a further down the road:

“Photo speed-ticketing wagon that can actually travel around the city. Not one but three pedestrian beacons along Semmes. And we’re in receipt of a grant from the Department of Transportation to get a traffic light in front of Patrick Henry Elementary School so we can protect our kids.”

Previously, she was instrumental in lowering the speed limit on Semmes from 35mph to 30mph, along with installing bike lanes, and the new speed wagon.

“All of these measure won’t be enough, and we really need to do two things. One: raise awareness and get people to really care when they’re driving through these roads, to realize that ‘You’re in a neighborhood’. Two: when you have a big wide road, people are going to speed down it, and one of the tools is to narrow it, and I think it’s high time we start thinking about that,” she added.

She has a rally set for Thursday to bring more awareness to drivers. It will be on Semmes Ave and 27th Street at 8 a.m. with another one later in day at 5 p.m. for the evening commuters.

