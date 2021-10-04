Redistricting commission holds series of public hearings

Healthcare Pros
With less than a week until their deadline, members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission kicked off a series of public hearings Monday morning.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Redistricting Commission has less than a week to deliver legislative maps to the General Assembly.

Monday morning, members kicked off a series of public hearings.

The first one focused on southwestern Virginia.

Speakers included Roanoke County State Senator David Suetterlein, who said one of the Senate maps the commission is considering puts politics before communities of interest. He cited proposed district lines that would divide the Roanoke Valley and create a district that also runs from Giles County to Bath County.

“I think basically this represents a political smash and grab,” Suetterlein told commission members, “trying to divide Roanoke Valley needlessly, and unnecessarily distancing candidates from the likely voters that they would be seeking, and worst of all from the constituents.”

Other speakers said they were concerned about southwestern Virginia losing a seat in the House of Delegates, but that might be unavoidable given the population growth in other parts of the state.

