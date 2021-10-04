Healthcare Pros
Police: Woman arrested in connection to dog dumped in dumpster

Henrico police say a woman has been arrested in connection to the case of a dog being dumped in...
Henrico police say a woman has been arrested in connection to the case of a dog being dumped in a dumpster.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SANDSTON, Va. (WWBT) - A woman faces animal cruelty charges after Henrico Police say she dumped a dog in a dumpster.

On Sept. 29, Shaymeshia L. Washington, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty.

Shaymeshia Washington, 32, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.
Shaymeshia Washington, 32, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.(Henrico Jail)

Police said her charges are connected to an incident on Aug. 21 in the county’s east end. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 1900 block of Betner Court (Sandston Woods Apartments) for the report of a dog in a dumpster.

Police need information in connection to dog left in dumpster

Officers with Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the scene, rescuing an adult Boston Terrier from the dumpster but ultimately due to the dog’s condition, he had to be put down.

Investigators said the timeframe was between Aug. 19 and Aug. 21, meaning the dog could have potentially been in the dumpster for days.

“There’s a couple of people that came outside and we went over there, and he was just barking, basically crying for help…You could tell he was dehydrated. I don’t know how long he was in there, but it was sad,” said Mear White, who found the dog.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Virginia that can come with up to five years in prison.

Police said Washington is being held without bond.

