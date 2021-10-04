Police: Woman arrested in connection to dog dumped in dumpster

SANDSTON, Va. (WWBT) - A woman faces animal cruelty charges after Henrico Police say she dumped a dog in a dumpster.

On Sept. 29, Shaymeshia L. Washington, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty.

Shaymeshia Washington, 32, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. (Henrico Jail)

Police said her charges are connected to an incident on Aug. 21 in the county’s east end. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 1900 block of Betner Court (Sandston Woods Apartments) for the report of a dog in a dumpster.

Officers with Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the scene, rescuing an adult Boston Terrier from the dumpster but ultimately due to the dog’s condition, he had to be put down.

Investigators said the timeframe was between Aug. 19 and Aug. 21, meaning the dog could have potentially been in the dumpster for days.

“There’s a couple of people that came outside and we went over there, and he was just barking, basically crying for help…You could tell he was dehydrated. I don’t know how long he was in there, but it was sad,” said Mear White, who found the dog.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Virginia that can come with up to five years in prison.

Police said Washington is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.