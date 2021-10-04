Healthcare Pros
Police: Homicide suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Ryan Edmonds
Ryan Edmonds(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they are searching for a man wanted in connection to a homicide.

The homicide happened on Sept. 19 in the 3400 block of Hull Street.

RPD said Ryan Edmonds, 29, is wanted for murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said Edmonds is also known as “Red” or “Rhino.”

Police said Edmonds should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

