Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 1,700 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate in Va. decreases to 8.5%

COVID in Virginia.
COVID in Virginia.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 1,700 new cases reported Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 877,090 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 1,749 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,908 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,898 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.5%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 4,584 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 85,690 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,396,813 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 37,559 cases, 1,128 hospitalizations, 507 deaths
  • Henrico: 32,898 cases, 1,229 hospitalizations, 690 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,876 cases, 912 hospitalizations, 313 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,091 cases, 358 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,070 cases, 194 hospitalizations, 102 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,885 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of thefts that happened in the...
New Kent authorities investigating multiple car larcenies, thefts
Chesterfield Police are responding to a claim of excessive force during a traffic stop....
Police investigating shots fired into vehicle in Chesterfield
A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot, killed Sunday
The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights
59-year-old James Stevenson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a...
Police: Henrico County man arrested in domestic related homicide

Latest News

Vaccine generic
Over 10.6 million vaccines administered | 60.6% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated
Health workers in the greater-Richmond area say they’ve nearly eliminated COVID-19 disparities...
COVID-19 disparity gaps for Latino community is closing in greater-Richmond area
Monday, the division’s school board is expected to farm out meal service to the tune of $12.9...
Richmond Public Schools set to overhaul school meals with $12.9 million contract
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.6 million vaccines administered | 60.5% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated