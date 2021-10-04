Over 1,700 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate in Va. decreases to 8.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 1,700 new cases reported Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 877,090 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 1,749 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,908 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,898 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.5%.

There are a total of 4,584 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 85,690 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,396,813 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 37,559 cases, 1,128 hospitalizations, 507 deaths



Henrico: 32,898 cases, 1,229 hospitalizations, 690 deaths



Richmond: 22,876 cases, 912 hospitalizations, 313 deaths



Hanover: 11,091 cases, 358 hospitalizations, 186 deaths



Petersburg: 5,070 cases, 194 hospitalizations, 102 deaths



Goochland: 1,885 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths



