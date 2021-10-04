Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 1,400 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate in Va. stays at 8.5%

COVID cases
COVID cases(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 1,400 new cases reported Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 878,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 1,428 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,955 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 47 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,807 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.5%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 4,611 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 85,907 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,414,390 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 37,613 cases, 1,130 hospitalizations, 509 deaths
  • Henrico: 32,944 cases, 1,230 hospitalizations, 696 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,929 cases, 914 hospitalizations, 316 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,108 cases, 359 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,078 cases, 195 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,886 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend
Henrico Police say two students were assaulted on Sept. 30 in the parking lot at Douglas...
Supervision at Douglas S. Freeman High School increased after 2 students assaulted
Ryan Edmonds
Police: Homicide suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Henrico police say a woman has been arrested in connection to the case of a dog being dumped in...
Police: Woman arrested in connection to dog dumped in dumpster
A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot, killed Sunday

Latest News

Vaccine generic
Over 10.6 million vaccines administered | 60.6% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated
(FILE)
Report: COVID-19 Delta variant cases slowly declining in Virginia
Flu activity in the metro-Richmond area is low right now. But, as we dive deeper into flu...
Virginia health officials urge people to get flu vaccine this year
The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to...
Family praying for recovery of teen brothers hospitalized with COVID