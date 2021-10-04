Over 1,400 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate in Va. stays at 8.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 1,400 new cases reported Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 878,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 1,428 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,955 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 47 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,807 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.5%.

There are a total of 4,611 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 85,907 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,414,390 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 37,613 cases, 1,130 hospitalizations, 509 deaths

Henrico: 32,944 cases, 1,230 hospitalizations, 696 deaths

Richmond: 22,929 cases, 914 hospitalizations, 316 deaths

Hanover: 11,108 cases, 359 hospitalizations, 186 deaths

Petersburg: 5,078 cases, 195 hospitalizations, 104 deaths

Goochland: 1,886 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

