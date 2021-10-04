News to Know for Oct. 4: Overnight shooting; DMV walk-in service; School lunch overhaul; Rain chances all week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the stories you need to know to start your workweek.

Daily Rain Chances

The week looks unsettled with a low-end rain chance each day. Tuesday’s chance is highest.

Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with an isolated shower, more likely west of RVA.

Overnight Shooting

We’re still working to find out how seriously a man was hurt after being shot in Richmond.

Officers found him with a gunshot wound around 12:30 this morning on Y Street.

One man was found with a gunshot wound on Y Street overnight Monday. (WWBT)

No information has been released on a potential suspect. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Multiple Car Thefts

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a string of vehicle larcenies and thefts.

Between midnight and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, authorities said unknown suspects entered multiple vehicles in the Deer Lake and Rochambeau neighborhoods.

Several items were stolen from those vehicles. Police add two vehicles were also stolen.

🚨CRIME ALERT: The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of thefts in the Rochambeau and Deer Lake neighborhoods. Authorities say unknown suspects broke into multiple vehicles and stole items from them. Two cars were also taken. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/RlNQeibNUW — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) October 4, 2021

Now the sheriff’s office is asking residents to submit any home surveillance footage that could help with the investigation. Share it here.

VCU Hazing Death Latest

Today in Richmond, three suspects charged in connection to the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes are set to appear in court.

According to court documents, Quinn Kuby, Christian Rohrbach, and Alexander Bradley each have a term hearing this morning. All three are charged with unlawful hazing of a student.

A total of 11 people are charged in Adam’s death.

Adam Oakes' family starts a new nonprofit to help high school seniors with their transition to college. (Source; Courtney White | Courtney White)

He died in February at a home on West Clay Street while pledging to the Delta Chi fraternity. The medical examiner says his death was due to alcohol poisoning.

DMV Walk-ins

Great news for those needing to take a trip to the DMV: walk-in service returns tomorrow!

But the service is limited.

Walk-ins will only be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It will still offer scheduled appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

School Lunch Overhaul

Today, Richmond Schools will begin to overhaul its meal service. Depending on your child’s age, the changes might start immediately.

Preschools and elementary schools will make the switch to hot meals today.

These meals will not be made at the school, but rather off-site and reheated at the schools.

RPS is looking for a new third-party vendor after seeing several issues with their current grab-and-go COVID lunch model.

One school board member says they’re wasting tens of thousands of dollars in thrown-out food or providing food that didn’t meet health standards in sodium.

Tonight, the school board will consider whether to use nearly $3 million to enter a new contract.

The revamp will take some time. Middle and high school students won’t make the switch until Oct. 25.

RPS says they will also keep using their current vendor for the time being - to keep up with the timeline for switching meal service.

Jackson Ward Tour

If you weren’t able to make it to this weekend’s 2nd Street Festival, it’s not too late to celebrate the 150th of anniversary Jackson Ward.

There is now a self=guifed tour of the historic neighborhood, recognizing the stories of 15 notable black Richmonders.

The tour, called “Unveiling the Vanguard,” debted 15 street markers honoring people like musician Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and actor Charles Gilpin.

Jackson Ward stamps are on the sidewalk, guiding you along the tour. Street poles are decked out with a banner for each person.

The journey begins at the Black History Museum of Virginia and ends at Maggie Walker plaza. Learn more here.

Final Thought

“Be willing to be a beginner every single morning.” Meister Eckhart

