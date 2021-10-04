Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New plant promising 2,500 jobs for southwest Virginia

A medical glove manufacturing facility promising to employ nearly 2,500 people is coming to...
A medical glove manufacturing facility promising to employ nearly 2,500 people is coming to southwest Virginia.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press and Sarah Rankin
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A medical glove manufacturing facility promising to employ nearly 2,500 people is coming to southwest Virginia.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Monday, calling it a transformational, generational opportunity.

Two companies have formed a joint venture that plans to invest $714 million to create a facility that will make both the raw material and the gloves themselves.

The facility will be located in an industrial park in Wythe County, about 250 miles west of Richmond.

Northam says the pandemic and associated supply chain problems highlighted the need for more on-shore production of personal protective equipment, including gloves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot, killed Sunday
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of thefts that happened in the...
New Kent authorities investigating multiple car larcenies, thefts
Henrico Police say two students were assaulted on Sept. 30 in the parking lot at Douglas...
Supervision at Douglas S. Freeman High School increased after 2 students assaulted
Chesterfield Police are responding to a claim of excessive force during a traffic stop....
Police investigating shots fired into vehicle in Chesterfield
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police investigating four deadly crashes in Richmond over the weekend

Latest News

Speed wagon installed on Semmes Ave. to help slow down drivers.
Richmond City Councilwoman pushing to make busy road safer
Ashley Bland was named the Region 1 Teacher of the Year.
‘I’m overjoyed’: RPS educator named Region 1 Teacher of the Year
Gas prices in Virginia have risen once again this past week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices...
Virginia gas prices average above $3 for first time since 2014
Health workers in the greater-Richmond area say they’ve nearly eliminated COVID-19 disparities...
COVID-19 disparity gaps for Latino community closing in greater-Richmond area