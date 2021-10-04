Healthcare Pros
Monday’s Forecast: An unsettled week with a rain chance each day.

A stagnant pattern this week with a daily chance of a shower
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week looks unsettled with a low end rain chance each day. Tuesday’s chance is highest.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy to Partly sunny with an isolated shower, more likely west of RVA. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a showers likely and a storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

